IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Retirement Rumours Put to Bed as CSK Head Coach Reveals No Conversations About Ex-Captain's Future

When it was revealed that legendary Indian cricketer MS Dhoni's parents were at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai to witness the IPL 2025 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals, it led to renewed speculation over the future of ‘Thala’.

After all, Dhoni's parents have rarely been seen at matches before - was this simply a way for them to see their son live in action one last time?

The match came and went, and CSK registered their third IPL loss in as many games - but there was no announcement whatsoever from Dhoni or CSK over his future.

Now, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming has addressed the rumours and basically put them to bed.

Fleming Denies Dhoni Retirement

Speaking in the post-match press conference, Fleming said that Dhoni was still going strong and the topic of retirement had not been broached at all.

"He is still going strong, and I don't even ask him about his future these days," Fleming said.

It is worth noting that talks of Dhoni potentially calling it quits soon also restarted when Fleming pointed out after an IPL game earlier this season that Dhoni cannot bat for 10 overs at a time and therefore comes out to bat as late as possible.

Yet those comments have been followed by Dhoni coming out to bat earlier - first against the Rajasthan Royals and then against the Delhi Capitals.

Can CSK End Poor Run?

But that has not helped CSK's results - of the 4 games they have played, they won only the season opener vs Mumbai Indians and currently sit 8th in the points table.

To make things worse, CSK's games have been dominated by ‘Dhoni-Mania’ - fans have cheered when a CSK batter gets out as they anticipate the arrival of Dhoni.