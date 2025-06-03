IPL 2025 Final: Here's A Complete List Of Start Time Of RCB vs PBKS Summit Clash Across Various Global Time Zones

IPL 2025 Final: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the summit clash of the eighteenth season of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time in eight years, that the cash-rich league will have a new champion. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play their fourth IPL final, whereas the Punjab Kings will play their second summit clash. The RCB vs PBKS summit clash will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This is the biggest game of the franchise cricketing calendar and two superstars of Indian cricket Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer will clash with each other to win the IPL crown. The RCB vs PBKS final will is a repeat of Qualifier 1 where the Royal Challengers Bengaluru decimated the Punjab Kings and marched into the finals. After that match, Shreyas Iyer said that Punjab had lost the battle and not a war, and he stood true to his words.

Here's The Start Time Of RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final Across Time Zones

Undoubtedly the IPL has a massive fan following and cricket lovers all across the globe will tune in to watch the summit clash between PBKS and RCB. Lets have a brief look at the different time zones and when the IPL Final starts for cricket fans living in various parts of the globe.

Canberra: 12 AM AEST (June 4)

12 AM AEST (June 4) Colombo: 07:30 AM SLST

07:30 AM SLST Dublin: 3:00 PM IST

3:00 PM IST Hong Kong: 10:00 PM HKT

10:00 PM HKT Kathmandu: 07:45 PM NPT

07:45 PM NPT London: 03:00 PM BST

03:00 PM BST Los Angeles: 07:00 AM PDT

07:00 AM PDT New Delhi: 07:30 PM IST

07:30 PM IST Pretoria: 04:00 PM SAST

04:00 PM SAST Singapore: 10:00 PM SGT

10:00 PM SGT Tokyo: 11:00 PM JST

11:00 PM JST Wellington: 02:00 AM NZST (June 4)

ALSO READ | Here's The Prize Money That The Winners Of The IPL 2025 Final Will Get For Being Crowned As Champions Of Eighteenth Edition

Look At The Prize Money Of IPL 2025