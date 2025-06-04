IPL 2025 Final: Jersey Number 18 Virat Kohli Breaks Down After Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 18-year-Old Title Drought Comes To An End

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched a solid six-run triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, June 3rd.

With the win, the Bengaluru-based franchise have won their maiden title in the cash-rich tournament.

Virat Kohli Wins His First IPL Title

Virat Kohli's 18-year wait to win the prestigious title has finally come to an end, as RCB sealed their first IPL title on June 3rd.

The talisman batter is the only player in the IPL to have played for a single franchise from the very first season to date.

As soon as the IPL 2025 Final ended, all the cameras were on Virat Kohli, who went on his knees and covered his face with his hands. His teary eyes were clearly visible.

Interestingly, it was RCB youngster Swastik Chikara who was the first to celebrate with Virat Kohli after the maiden title win.

Watch Virat Kohli's Celebration With Swastik Chikara Following Maiden IPL Win

The RCB youngster Swastik Chikara is considered one of Kohli's biggest fans, which the talisman batter himself admitted it.

Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer in the IPL 2025 Final with his 43-run knock from 35 balls in the first inning. No other batter from either side could cross the 43-run knock.