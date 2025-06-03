Here's How Much Royal Challengers Bengaluru Will Earn After Winning Maiden IPL Title Following Win Over Punjab Kings In The Final

Updated 3 June 2025 at 23:49 IST
IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title after beating Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings in the summit clash by six runs.
Previously, RCB reached the IPL Finals three times but never managed to get their hands on the silverware. But under the leadership of Rajat Patidar, RCB finally won their maiden title.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have earned a whopping amount after clinching the title. The Bengaluru-based franchise earned Rs 20 crore as they emerged as the winner of the IPL 2025.
On the other hand, Punjab Kings also earned a hefty amount, even though they conceded a defeat. Shreyas Iyer's side will earn Rs 13 crore for being the runners-up of the 18th season of the IPL.
For the past three seasons, the prize money of the Indian Premier League has not changed.
In the IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders also received Rs 20 crore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad got Rs 13 crore for coming second in the tournament.
