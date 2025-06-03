IPL Final 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Maiden Title, Defeat Punjab Kings In Indian Premier League Final By 6 Runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League. This marks than end of an 18 year wait as Virat Kohli and RCB get their first ever IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss was won by Punjab Kings and captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first. RCB got an aggressive start to the final but the innings slowly went downhill. At the end RCB were able to defend their total of 190 as they defeated PBKS by 6 runs.

Krunal Pandya The Hero For Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Krunal Pandya was the hero for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he stopped the flow of runs for the PBKS batters and got them under pressure. Krunal Pandya bowled four overs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was able to pick up two wickets.

What was the most astonishing fact about Krunal Pandya's bowling was that he only conceded 17 runs. At the end of his four over, Krunal Pandya had an economy rate of 4.25. Krunal Pandya was helped by the rest of the RCB bowling unit as they defended what was considered as a low total on the Ahmedabad ground.

The Wait For RCB Ends After 18 Long Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli have been together since the first season of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli is the only player in the Indian Premier League to stay with the same franchise since the first season of the Indian Premier League.

The wait ended for an extremely emotional Virat Kohli and RCB as the Bengaluru based franchise picked up the win against PBKS. Celebrations knew no bounds in Bengaluru with fans taking to the streets and bursting fireworks as the first IPL title came into the hands of Rajat Patidar and Co.