Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • IPL Final 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Maiden Title, Defeat Punjab Kings In Indian Premier League Final By 6 Runs

Updated 3 June 2025 at 23:44 IST

IPL Final 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Clinch Maiden Title, Defeat Punjab Kings In Indian Premier League Final By 6 Runs

RCB after a wait of 18 years have clinched their maiden IPL title. They have defeated PBKS in the final to finally get their hands on the silverware.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: AP

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have defeated Punjab Kings in the final of the Indian Premier League. This marks than end of an 18 year wait as Virat Kohli and RCB get their first ever IPL title. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings faced off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The toss was won by Punjab Kings and captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl first. RCB got an aggressive start to the final but the innings slowly went downhill. At the end RCB were able to defend their total of 190 as they defeated PBKS by 6 runs. 

Krunal Pandya The Hero For Royal Challengers Bengaluru 

Krunal Pandya was the hero for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru as he stopped the flow of runs for the PBKS batters and got them under pressure. Krunal Pandya bowled four overs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and was able to pick up two wickets.

What was the most astonishing fact about Krunal Pandya's bowling was that he only conceded 17 runs. At the end of his four over, Krunal Pandya had an economy rate of 4.25. Krunal Pandya was helped by the rest of the RCB bowling unit as they defended what was considered as a low total on the Ahmedabad ground. 

Read More: IPL 2025: Virat Kohli's 'Pointed' Celebration With AB de Villiers Viral

The Wait For RCB Ends After 18 Long Years

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli have been together since the first season of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli is the only player in the Indian Premier League to stay with the same franchise since the first season of the Indian Premier League. 

The wait ended for an extremely emotional Virat Kohli and RCB as the Bengaluru based franchise picked up the win against PBKS. Celebrations knew no bounds in Bengaluru with fans taking to the streets and bursting fireworks as the first IPL title came into the hands of Rajat Patidar and Co. 

Read More: Virat Kohli Fights Back Tears As RCB Win Maiden IPL Title In Two Decades

Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.

Published 3 June 2025 at 23:24 IST