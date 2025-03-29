IPL 2025: Five Changes Chennai Super Kings Should Look Out For Against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai Super Kings have hit a massive roadblock in their IPL 2025 campaign. They suffered their biggest defeat at home, following their 50-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 28.

MS Dhoni faced significant criticism as he batted at number nine despite CSK losing wickets at regular intervals. The five-time champions never looked uncomfortable at their bastion, and there are likely to be changes when CSK take on the Rajasthan Royals in the next game.

MS Dhoni TO Move Higher in Batting Order

MS Dhoni's quickfire 30 off 16 balls didn't help CSK's cause against RCB as the 43-year-old left it too late. MS Dhoni achieved the tag of “Finisher” with his big hitting prowess, and if he needs to get it going, he has to come up in the batting order. The 43-year-old did mark his presence with a cameo, and the CSK management should let him do the talking with the bat for maximum overs.

Bring In Devon Conway

CSK have been missing that spark in the batting lineup, as except for Rachin Ravindra, none of the batters have been impressive. Sam Curran had his chance against RCB, but the English all-rounder failed to wrap up the opportunity. He has mostly been used in the top order but hasn't really fired up. Devon Conway is known for his aggressive approach at the start of the innings, and the New Zealand opener would be a brilliant choice against the Rajasthan Royals.

Drop Rahul Tripathi And Depak Hooda