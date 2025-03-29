IPL 2025: Five Changes Chennai Super Kings Should Look Out For Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated March 29th 2025, 20:15 IST
Chennai Super Kings have hit a massive roadblock in their IPL 2025 campaign. They suffered their biggest defeat at home, following their 50-run defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday, March 28.
MS Dhoni faced significant criticism as he batted at number nine despite CSK losing wickets at regular intervals. The five-time champions never looked uncomfortable at their bastion, and there are likely to be changes when CSK take on the Rajasthan Royals in the next game.
MS Dhoni's quickfire 30 off 16 balls didn't help CSK's cause against RCB as the 43-year-old left it too late. MS Dhoni achieved the tag of “Finisher” with his big hitting prowess, and if he needs to get it going, he has to come up in the batting order. The 43-year-old did mark his presence with a cameo, and the CSK management should let him do the talking with the bat for maximum overs.
Also Read: 'Quite Surprised': Ex-CSK Star Reacts To Stephen Fleming's Claims Of Chennai Being Denied Home Advantage During RCB Clash
CSK have been missing that spark in the batting lineup, as except for Rachin Ravindra, none of the batters have been impressive. Sam Curran had his chance against RCB, but the English all-rounder failed to wrap up the opportunity. He has mostly been used in the top order but hasn't really fired up. Devon Conway is known for his aggressive approach at the start of the innings, and the New Zealand opener would be a brilliant choice against the Rajasthan Royals.
Also Read: Ambati Rayudu Playfully Responds To RCB Fans' Bizarre Claim With Quirky Post, Praises Bengaluru's Dominant Show In IPL 2025
Both Rahul Tripathi and Depak Hooda have had their fair share of chances, but they haven't really utilised their opportunities. Rahul has been opening the innings for CSk but has managed only five runs in two games. Rachin Ravindra can move higher up to open the batting with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad , which will allow Rahul Tripathi to settle in the top order. On the other hand, Deepak Hooda has been a waste in the middle order, and CSK badly need someone who could accelerate the innings. Vijay Shankar could be a good option as he can also chip in with a couple of overs if needed.
Published March 29th 2025, 20:05 IST