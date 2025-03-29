'Quite Surprised': Ex-CSK Star Reacts To Stephen Fleming's Claims Of Chennai Being Denied Home Advantage During RCB Clash

IPL 2025: Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru, contrary to their reputation, have been clinical so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. RCB decimated Chennai Super Kings in their own backyard, in their fortress, the mighty Chepauk Stadium. Bengaluru defeated Chennai by 50 runs, their biggest defeat since the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are currently at the top of the IPL points table. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom half of the table with only one victory from two matches.

The pitch at the Chidambaram Stadium has been a talking point after CSK Head Coach Stephen Fleming said that his team hasn't been getting the home advantage that they needed.

Pujara Expresses Shock at Fleming's Statement

The pitches in the ongoing Indian Premier League have become a matter of great debate. Recently, the pitch curator of the Eden Gardens said that he had turned down Ajinkya Rahane's indirect request to make spin-friendly pitches for the home team. Now, Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming has said that CSK haven't been able to read the Chepauk pitch in recent years. Pujara has now raised questions about Fleming's statements and has said that Chennai have always backed their strength as far as pitch curation is concerned.

"At CSK, you can't complain. It's one franchise where they've been preparing pitches according to their strengths. If he's (Fleming) saying that [there is no home advantage, they don't have a say], then I'm quite surprised," Pujara told ESPNCricinfo, as quoted by PTI.

