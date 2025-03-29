Ambati Rayudu Playfully Responds To RCB Fans' Bizarre Claim With Quirky Post, Praises Bengaluru's Dominant Show In IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings' defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 50 runs was a significant moment for the franchise's fanbase, as they could not stop calling out Ambati Rayudu. The former Indian cricketer who often raves about CSK and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has often attracted criticism and trolling. But Rayudu seemed unfazed by all that as he had a quirky response to a troll for engaging in banter over the high-stakes IPL 2025 clash.

Ambati Rayudu Responds To RCB Fanbase's Trolls With A Quirky Post

The Rajat Patiadar-led RCB secured a humongous win against CSK and their run as an undefeated team in the IPL 2025 continues. Defeating a five-time IPL-winning team is significant, and the RCB fanbase would have a field day on social media as they have a chance to hit back at critics like Ambati Rayudu, who is an ardent CSK supporter due to his association with the team over the years. Notably, Rayudu was among the ones who backed up CSK to win the match over RCB.

Ambati Rayudu recently responded to a troll after the RCB 12th Man Army poked fun over the veteran and checked whether he was doing well as Bengaluru hammered Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. In response, Rayudu congratulated them and said they have a great team this year.

"Hahahaha good one .. @rcbfans.official This is exactly how banter is supposed to be.. you guys have a great team this year and you can hope for the best," Ambati Rayudu wrote in the caption for the image posted on the social media platform Instagram.

Rajat Patidar Secured Huge Record After RCB Defeat CSK In IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru picked up a massive victory over the Chennai Super Kings by 50 runs, and the victory is significant for them. The reason is that the Rajat Patidar-led side beat Chennai at their home ground in Chepauk after 18 years. The last time they won was at the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League. After the win, Rajat Patidar is now the second-only skipper after Rahul Dravid to beat Chennai at their home ground.