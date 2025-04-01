IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya Obliges Young Fan's Selfie Request As He Struggles To Get Glimpse Of Mumbai Indians Captain

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in the 12th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mumbai made light work of Kolkata, defeating the defending champions by 8 wickets. Mumbai Indians played against Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens. Courtesy of Ashwani Kumar and Ryan Rickelton, Mumbai decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders and devastated their ongoing IPL 2025 campaign. This is Mumbai Indians' first win of the season.

The five-time champions have earned themselves a reputation for being slow starters, and this is how they have operated season after season. Just like last season, Hardik Pandya is leading Mumbai Indians this time around too. Pandya faced a huge backlash last year after he replaced Rohit Sharma as the skipper of Mumbai.

Hardik Pandya Greets Young Fan, Clicks Selfie with Him

Hardik Pandya reclaimed the respect he deserved after he won the World T20 with Team India last year. This time around, when Pandya turned up at Wankhede as the skipper of the side, the boos had turned into cheers, and the entire Wankhede crowd was seen rooting for him. After the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match, when Hardik Pandya was climbing the stairs of the Mumbai change room, he spotted a young fan calling out his name and asking for a selfie. Seeing the kid struggle, Hardik politely stopped by him and took a picture. The clip, which was shared by Mumbai Indians on social media platforms, has now gone viral.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Roasted on Social Media Despite Thumping KKR Win as Old Comment on MI 'Buying' Superstars Goes Viral

Watch The Video Here

Mumbai Indians Earn Their First Victory Of IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians have always had an upper hand over the Kolkata Knight Riders whenever these two teams have played at Wankhede. This time around, too, Hardik Pandya won the toss, and Mumbai chose to bowl first. Riding high on the backs of a stellar performance by Ashwani Kumar, Mumbai restricted KKR to a total of 116.