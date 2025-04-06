IPL 2025: Here's A Look At The Tournament's Schedule For The Third Week As CSK, MI Look To Shrug Off Lean Patch

IPL 2025: The ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 has already completed two weeks, and it has been nothing short of extraordinary so far. The current edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed something that has never happened before. Five-time champions such as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are both struggling. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya are both leading Mumbai and Chennai for the second consecutive year, but they are not being able to reap the desired results.

Teams that have never won a trophy, such as the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have dominated the charts so far and have looked extremely good. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only IPL-winning team that has shown some kind of fight and is producing decent results.

Here's A Look At How IPL 2025's Week Three Looks Like

Apr 06, Sun: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Apr 07, Mon: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Apr 08, Tue: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Apr 08, Tue: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Apr 09, Wed: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Apr 10, Thu: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Apr 11, Fri: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Apr 12, Sat: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, 26th Match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium

Sunrisers Hyderabad And Gujarat Titans To Bring Down The Curtain On Week 2