IPL 2025: Here's A Look At The Tournament's Schedule For The Third Week As CSK, MI Look To Shrug Off Lean Patch

Updated April 6th 2025, 10:48 IST
IPL 2025: The ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League 2025 has already completed two weeks, and it has been nothing short of extraordinary so far. The current edition of the Indian Premier League has witnessed something that has never happened before. Five-time champions such as Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are both struggling. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Hardik Pandya are both leading Mumbai and Chennai for the second consecutive year, but they are not being able to reap the desired results.
Teams that have never won a trophy, such as the Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have dominated the charts so far and have looked extremely good. Kolkata Knight Riders are the only IPL-winning team that has shown some kind of fight and is producing decent results.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans are all set to lock horns in game number 19 of the ongoing IPL 2025. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Hyderabad is currently at the last spot of the IPL 2025 points table.
Published April 6th 2025, 10:48 IST