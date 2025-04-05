Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Stumble at Home, Suffer Maiden IPL 2025 Loss To Rajasthan Royals By 50 Runs

The Rajasthan Royals secured a massive victory over the Punjab Kings as the Shreyas Iyer-led side suffered their first-ever IPL 2025 defeat. PBKS were playing at their home venue for the first time this season, and they failed to withstand the pressure mounted by RR's overall brilliance. The Royals have defeated the Kings by 50 Runs.

Punjab Kings Handed Their First IPL 2025 Defeat, RR Beat Them By 50 Runs

Jofra Archer was a man on a mission after he picked up a dismissal in the opening ball of the second innings. He went on to dismiss skipper Shreyas Iyer as the top order perished. Stoinis was also dismissed after being caught and bowled by Sandeep Sharma. The middle order brought some stability, as Nehal Wadhera scored a 41-ball 62 while Glenn Maxwell scored 30 runs before being dismissed. It all went downhill from there as the lower perished easily. Punjab Kings were restricted at 155 and they were 50 runs short of the target.

Archer was a beast unleashed as he picked up three wickets. Even Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana were effective with the ball as they scalped two dismissals each to derail PBKs' momentum. Impact sub Kumar Kartikeya and Wanindu Hasaranga picked a scalp each as the Kings lost nine wickets at the end of the play.

Rajasthan Royals Roared Back In Form

Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in peak form as he emerged as an absolute trailblazer. The youngster's power-packed display included 67 runs off 44 balls to put the Rajasthan Royals ahead in the play as he effectively endured his lean form. Jaiswal's knock had three fours and five sixes, and skipper Sanju Samson aided him beautifully as they sealed a partnership before the RR captain lost his wicket. While Shimron Hetmeyer and Nitish Rana could not provide a strong push, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel for things going in the middle order as they pushed the Royals towards a 200+ score on the board to reach 205 runs.