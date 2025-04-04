WATCH | 'Khudko Lord Bolra Hai': Rohit Pokes Fun at Thakur on Match Eve

IPL 2025, LSG vs MI: So yes, Mumbai lock horns with Lucknow in what promises to be a cracker at the Ekana on Friday. Spotlight has most obviously been on Rohit Sharma for various reasons ahead of the game. He has faced massive backlash for his poor form with the bat.

In fact, his poor form has led to fans asking him to even retire. But it seems Rohit is relaxed and is not bothered about the outside noise. He was spotted poking fun at Shardul ahead of the clash in his usual hilarious manner. Shardul, who is popularly called ‘Lord’, was in the middle of it. Rohit can then be heard saying: “Khudko the lord bolra hai.”

For the unversed, Rohit and Shardul both play for Mumbai in the domestic circuit and are good friends.

Thakur then goes on to say Rohit that it is you who kept this name.

Rohit's Dismal Form

In his three outings up until now, Rohit has registered scores of 13, 8, and 0. He would be desperate to get among the runs and get his side off to a good start - something he has not been able to provide. Rohit is a key member of the MI set-up and his form could decide the fortunes of his side this season. And hence it would be interesting to see his gameplan against Lucknow today, can he get a big one and silence his critics?