WATCH | Rohit on Team IND or MI? 'Leaked' Chat With Zaheer Sparks Row

IPL 2025, Mumbai vs Lucknow: Rohit Sharma is hogging all the spotlight, again. This time for reasons not exactly related to his on-field activity. Ahead of Mumbai's IPL game against Lucknow on Friday, Rohit was heard speaking to Lucknow's Zaheer Khan. It is no secret that Rohit and Zaheer are very close.

The MI franchise shared a six-second clip on their social media page with the caption: "Q: For how long are you going to watch this reel? A: Haaanjiiii."

In the clip shared by MI, Rohit can be heard saying, “Jo jab Karna tha maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai."

Now this makes things puzzling as Rohit does not specify he is saying this in context to his scenario with Team India where there are doubts over his future or if he is speaking about what has happened in the MI team after Hardik Pandya has taken over. One cannot forget there were massive speculations doing the rounds when MI named Hardik as the skipper for the 2024 season.

Meanwhile, Mumbai find themselves at the sixth spot in the points table after three matches.