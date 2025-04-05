IPL 2025: Jasprit Bumrah Receives Green Signal To Join Mumbai Indians Camp, Could Feature Against Delhi Capitals: Reports

After their disappointing defeat to Lucknow Super Giants , Mumbai Indians have received a major boost as Jasprit Bumrah has finally received the green signal from BCCI's Centre of Excellence. Bumrah has been undergoing rehabilitation following his back injury during the Sydney Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Mumbai Indians Receive Jasprit Bumrah Boost

As per a Sports Tak report, the 31-year-old is scheduled to join the Mumbai Indians squad in a couple of days and will have to undergo match simulation before featuring in the starting XI. The report further stated that the fast bowler won't feature against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru but might make his IPL 2025 return against the Delhi Capitals on April 13.

Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket since the Australian tour, and speculations have been pretty rife over his participation in the ongoing season. Mumbai would hope their Bumrah would turn the tide in their favour as the five time champions have lost three out of the four matches they have played so far.

Jasprit Bumrah Has Been Central To Mumbai Indians' Plans

Bumrah has been pivotal to Mumbai Indians' success and is their second highest wicket taker after Lasith Malinga. Mumbai handed debuts to Vignesh Puthur and Ashwaini Kumar this season, but their overall bowling performance hasn't been satisfactory. Mumbai brought in the likes of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, but their struggle has been quite evident. Bumrah also missed out on a place in the Champions Trophy squad and was replaced by KKR fast bowler Harshit Rana.

Keeping in mind the upcoming England Test series, Bumrah's fitness will be of paramount importance for Rohit Sharma . Bumrah ended as the highest wicket taker against Australia in the five match Test series and the onus will be on him once again.