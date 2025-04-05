MS Dhoni's Family Members Leave CSK Fans Worried, Chennai Super Kings' Post Sparks Ex-Skipper's Retirement Rumours

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals clash witnessed a memorable sight when the entire Dhoni Family arrived to watch the match at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Notably, MS Dhoni's parents have also arrived at Chepauk, and they are witnessing their son in action for CSK in the IPL 2025 season. Speculations were rife over Dhoni's retirement before the IPL 2025 season began, and they gained pace once again after his parents were at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

MS Dhoni's Parents Spotted At Chepauk During CSK vs DC Clash

The IPL live telecast showed MS Dhoni's parents sitting in the stands and watching their son in action against the Delhi Capitals. Chennai Super Kings also shared images of The Dhoni's watching the game at Chepauk over the social media platform ‘X’. The images featured the former Indian skipper's mom and dad, while Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva were seen in another picture.

“Home sweet Anbuden ft. The Dhonis!” the five-time IPL champions posted on ‘X’ [Formerly Twitter].

The MS Dhoni Retirement Speculations Have Flare Up

Notably, MS Dhoni's parents have never been to the stadium to watch their son in action until now, sparking considerable buzz among the fans on whether MSD would announce his retirement.