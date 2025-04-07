IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders , the defending IPL champions, will be hosting the Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens on April 8, 2025. Both teams have been putting strong efforts into the competition, and it will be quite a battle to witness in Kolkata. The KKR vs LSG clash would be the first of two matches in the doubleheader on Tuesday. The match was supposed to happen on Sunday but was postponed due to Ramnavami. KKR had a rollercoaster start and has got some stability after picking up a win. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane would be eager to deliver.

On the other hand, LSG has had a similar start as KKR after securing two wins in four games. Skipper Rishabh Pant has failed to deliver, and he would be eager to pick up some pace in the competition and justify his hefty price tag.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Weather Forecast

Expect it to be a hot and humid day at Eden Gardens with no rain in sight. Fans will be able to enjoy a good game of cricket. The temperature would be around 35 degrees, with a real feel of 40, as per Accuweather. The humidity would be at 52% In the afternoon, and a cloud cover of 41% is also expected. Wind Gusts would be blowing at 30km/h.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Pitch Report

Historically, Eden Gardens has been a batter's paradise, with the flat tracks helping the hitters to deliver with minimal issues. The pitch also offers bounce to the pacers early on.

Check Out the Eden Gardens' Stats Below:

Matches Played: 95

Matches Won Batting First: 39

Matches Won Batting Second: 56

Matches Won Winning Toss: 50

Matches Won Losing Toss: 45

Matches with No Result: 0

Batting second in the game has been advantageous for a side, and the team winning the toss would prefer opting to bowl first at Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Moeen Ali

Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh

