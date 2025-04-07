MS Dhoni Asked to Drop Himself From CSK Playing XI in IPL 2025? Ex-Ind Star Makes Sensational Comment Amid Retirement Rumours

IPL 2025, CSK: There is massive talk around MS Dhoni this IPL season and the reasons are not good. Most want him to call it a day as they reckon he isn't good enough for the level. So, is it time Dhoni should throw in the towel at the IPL? Dhoni is 43, can he pushy on for another year?

The grand old man of Indian cricket was posed this question recently, to which he said he cannot confirm that at the moment. It will depend on how his body feels during the period after the IPL to the next IPL season - the off-season.

But former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who has seen Dhoni from close quarters, reckons the CSK star should drop himself and allow a youngster in.

'It hurts a little seeing him (bat) this way'

“Yes, if Dhoni isn’t captaining, then it hurts a little seeing him (bat) this way," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Obviously, Dhoni doesn’t play a lot of cricket so it’s not easy. That’s why he bats so low but when you’ve lost five wickets inside 10 overs then Dhoni has no other option (but to bat) since there’s just Ashwin behind. It was good to see that at least Dhoni batted at no. 7 today," he added.

“I feel for the fans – they turn up in huge numbers. I haven’t seen CSK play this bad at home," he concluded.

Dhoni Struggling in IPL 2025

At 43, Dhoni is seriously struggling and that is not making anyone happy. One of the biggest talking points of Chennai's batting this year has been Dhoni batting very low, even when the situation demands him to bat higher up the order.