'Dhoni Is Still Dangerous': Ricky Ponting Plays Down The MSD Retirement Chatter With A Straightforward Remark

Punjab Kings' head coach Ricky Ponting has backed up MS Dhoni amid the retirement chatter and fans's criticism after CSK suffered back-to-back losses. He backed up the former India skipper and said that while he has played a slightly diminished role in the past few years, he would keep on playing if he makes an impact with the bat.

Ricky Ponting Keeps A Firm Stance Over The Chatter On MS Dhoni's Retirement

After the Chennai Super Kings conceded wins in the IPL 2025 season, a lot of chatter erupted over MS Dhoni's impact on the side and the way he has been contributing with the bat. MSD managed to pull off big hits but failed to prove his worth as a finisher batter in times of need. However, Ricky Ponting believes the contrary, as the Punjab Kings' head coach expressed that Dhoni is still dangerous and his wicketkeeping hasn't got any worse in the season so far. Ponting also spoke upon his retirement, saying that Dhoni may consider stepping down once his output with the bat drops down.

"Well his keeping is not getting any worse, that’s for sure; he’s not missing many standing up to the stumps against the spinners, as good as ever. Look, you are not going to argue with anything CSK ever do, they are one of the most successful teams in IPL history. They have had consistent coaching for a long time and generally make the right decisions. With the impact player rule now, Dhoni bats after other serious ball strikers within their own right.

"He’s played a slightly diminished role in the last couple of years, just coming in for the last 10-12 balls for a big impact. Dhoni is still dangerous in the IPL. Will he play forever? It might just depend on how this season goes. If he can have a real impact with the bat, he will keep playing. If his batting output drops, he might consider retiring. He’s been a terrific player for a long time," Ricky Pontins said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

CSK Have A Lot On The Line Now

The Chennai Super Kings are in a deep pool of trouble after failing to put up a robust performance. After winning the season opener clash, everything has gone down for the Rajat Patidar-led side. With three consecutive losses, CSK needs to figure out their root cause and make strict calls to improve its strategy.