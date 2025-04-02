IPL 2025, KKR vs SRH: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated April 2nd 2025, 23:28 IST
IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders will seek a return to winning ways when they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 2. KKR were thrashed by Mumbai Indians in the last game, while Delhi Capitals defeated SRH by seven wickets. KKR are currently last in the IPL points table, while SRH are languishing in the 8th place.
The day temperature will hover around 37 degrees while at night the temperature will dip to 27 degrees. There will be a sufficient cloud cover of 59 percent, but there are no indications of a thunderstorm in the evening.
Batters will enjoy the Eden Gardens as it will offer more assistance for them. It hasn't worked well for the spinners, but pacers can extract some bound on this surface. Dew might play a factor, so the captain winning the toss should bat first.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Quinton de Kock (WK), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Spencer Johnson
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami and Zeeshan Ansari
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Squads
KKR: Quinton de Kock(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya.
SRH: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga
