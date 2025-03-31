IPL 2025, LSG vs PBKS: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants will host the Punjab Kings on Tuesday, April 1, in a high-voltage IPL 2025 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Punjab have made a winning start to their campaign against the Gujarat Titans, while Lucknow Super Giants have won and lost one so far.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Weather Forecast

During the day, the temperature will hover around 36 degrees, while at night, it will be a pleasant atmosphere with the temperature set to dip down to 20 degrees. There is no probability of precipitation with a 67 per cent cloud cover cam be expected on Tuesday, April 1.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Pitch Report

LSG will play their first home match in Lucknow on Tuesday, and the pitch is likely to favour the batters. Given the Women's Premier League matches, spinners might get some help as the ball tends to grip on the surface.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Predicted XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c)(wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Squads

Lucknow Super Giants Squad In IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Aiden Markram, Aryan Juyal, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

Punjab Kings Squad In IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash, Harnoor Singh, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Glenn Maxwell, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur.



Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings: Live Streaming