IPL 2025: Shreyas, Yuzi, Arshdeep's Act Of Signing Autographs For A Special Punjab Kings Fan Wins Hearts On Internet | WATCH

Indian Premier League: Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal's act of signing autographs and taking selfies with a ‘special’ Punjab Kings fan has won hearts on the internet. The heartwarming act from the Punjab players was captured during their practice session at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Tuesday, April 1.

Ahead of their match against the Lucknow-based franchise, the Punjab Kings took to their social media handle and shared a clip of a deaf and mute PBKS fan who had drawn portraits of Arshdeep Singh and captain Shreyas Iyer. The cricketers gave autographs on their respective portraits which made the fan's day.

“Passion speaks louder than words. Our superfan’s heartfelt tribute to our Lion's, turning admiration into art,” Punjab Kings wrote on X while sharing the video.

This kind gesture from the cricketers has gained the attention of the netizens as they applaud the heartwarming moment.

PBKS Start IPL 2025 With A Dominating Win Over Gujarat Titans

Punjab Kings stand in fifth place on the IPL 2025 standings with a net run rate of +0.550 after playing just one game. The Punjab-based franchise had a staggering start of the 2025 edition of the IPL. The Kings defeated the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs on March 25.

Shreyas Iyer was named the 'Player of the Match' following his unbeaten 97-run knock from 42 balls at a strike rate of 230.95. He slammed 5 fours and 9 sixes during his time on the crease against Shubman Gill's side.

PBKS Ended In Ninth Place On IPL 2024 Standings