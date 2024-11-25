IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Rajasthan Royals' Squad

Rajasthan Royals had an eventful IPL last season, they are looking to improve this season and end up higher than they did last season. Rajasthan Royals purchased a total of five players on the first day of the IPL auctions and will be looking to get some more players to bolster their ranks on the second day of the IPL auctions. Rajasthan Royals are looking to build a strong team and towards this cause have retained and purchased several players.

Rajasthan Royals' Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals retained a total of six players with keeper-batter Sanju Samson being amongst them. With their six retentions, Rajasthan went into the auction confidently and signed some key players to bolster their ranks.

Here is a list of the players retained by RR-

RR Retained Players List: Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).

Rajasthan Royals' IPL 2025 Auction So Far

Here is a detailed list of how Rajasthan Royals have been in the IPL auction so far and going into the second day of the auction.

Players Purchased By RR In IPL Auctions: Jofra Archer (Rs. 12.50 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs. 4.4 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs. 5.25 crore), Akash Madhwal (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs. 30 lakh).

RR Purse Remaining: Rs. 17.35 crore

RR RTM Cards Left: 0

RR Player Slots Remaining: 14

RR Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 4

Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad Ahead Of Day 2 Of The IPL Auctions

Here is the full squad of RR so far as the team head into the second day of the IPL auctions.