IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Chennai Super Kings Squad
Access the IPL 2025 mega auction details here: the complete list of players in the CSK squad is available as teams prepare for Day 2 of the autcion.
As the IPL 2025 Mega Auction enters Day 2, the Chennai Super Kings are carefully aiming to improve their team. With key retentions like as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja, the team's core remains strong. On Day 1, the club added noteworthy players including as batsman Devon Conway and spin wonder R Ashwin, increasing its batting and bowling options. The inclusion of players such as Rahul Tripathi and Khaleel Ahmed broadens their roster. Chennai Super Kings has a purse of ₹15.60 Crore and four abroad spots open, enabling them to seek major additions to strengthen their championship prospects.
Chennai Super Kings
- Retentions: Ruturaj Gaikwad (18 Cr), Ravindra Jadeja (18 Cr), Matheesha Pathirana (13 Cr), Shivam Dube (12 Cr), MS Dhoni (4 Cr)
- Auction Buys
- Batters:Devon Conway (6.25 Cr), Rahul Tripathi (3.40 Cr)
- Wicketkeepers:
- Allrounders:Rachin Ravindra (4 Cr), Vijay Shankar (1.20 Cr)
- Spinners:R Ashwin (9.75 Cr), Noor Ahmad (10 Cr)
- Pacers:Khaleel Ahmed (4.80 Cr)
- Purse Remaining: 15.60 Cr
- Overseas slots available: 4
- RTMs remaining: Nil
Auction Recap Day 1 Recap
- KL Rahul sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crore
- Liam Livingstone sold to Royal Challenges Bengaluru for INR 8.75 crore
- Mohammed Siraj sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 12.25 crore
- Yuzvendra Chahal sold to Punjab Kings for INR 18 crore
- David Miller sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore
- Mohammed Shami sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 10 crore
- Rishabh Pant sold to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 27 crore
- Mitchell Starc sold to Delhi Capitals for INR 11.75 crore
- Jos Buttler sold to Gujarat Titans for INR 15.50 crore
- Shreyas Iyer sold to Punjab Kings for INR 26.75 crore
IPL 2025 Live Streaming
Following the auction, which ends on Monday, JioCinema is also where viewers will be able to watch the IPL 2025 matches. The Reliance Jio-owned streaming platform bagged the rights to stream IPL matches for the next five years last year. JioCinema offers up to 4K video quality for matches, along with the commentary in several different languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Haryanvi.
