IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Here's The Full List Of Players In Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad

As the mega-auction of the IPL 2025 is underway, all of the teams are busy preparing and building their squads for the upcoming tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru went into the auction with the second highest purse as they looked to sign some big names to their squad. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are building a strong team as they have made their retentions and purchased some key players ahead of the IPL 2025 tournament.

RCB's Retentions Ahead Of IPL 2025

Ahead of the mega-auction that is taking place in Saudi Arabia, RCB announced their list of retentions and there were no surprises as to who all were retained. Out of all of the available retentions, RCB only retained three players and left out some key players such as Faf du Plessis and Mohammad Siraj.

RCB Retained Players List: Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore).

Following their retentions, RCB went into the IPL auction with a purse of 83 Crores which was the second highest purse of all the teams.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL Mega-Auction So Far

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru went into the auction, there were several players to choose from. Here is a list of all of the players RCB purchased and all of the other important information regarding RCB and the IPL auction.

RCB Purchased Players: Liam Livingstone (Rs. 8.75 crore), Phil Salt (Rs. 11.50 crore), Jitesh Sharma (Rs. 11 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs. 12.50 crore), Rasikh Dar (Rs. 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs. 2.60 crore).

RCB Purse Remaining: Rs. 30.65 crore

RCB RTM Cards Left: 3

RCB Player Slots Remaining: 16

RCB Overseas Player Slots Remaining: 5

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Full Squad Ahead Of Day 2 Of The IPL Auctions

At the end of the first day of the IPL auctions, here is what Royal Challengers Bengaluru's squad is looking like so far as they look to make some more additions to their ranks.