IPL 2025, MI vs KKR: From Pitch Report To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will seek their first win of IPL 2025 when they host Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. KKR lost the IPL 2025 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and returned to winning ways in the next match against Rajasthan Royals. Mumbai have lost both their games against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, respectively.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Weather Forecast

As per accuweather.com, the maximum temperature will hover around 37 degrees during the day, while at night it will come down to 36 degrees. There is a 1 percent chance of precipitation with a could cover of 68 percent.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has traditionally helped the batters, and with the smaller boundaries, big hitters like Andre Russell can be very effective. With dew being a factor winning the toss will be important for both captains. Bowlers can also expect good bounce on this surface.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Squads

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickleton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch, Vignesh Puthur.