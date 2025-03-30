IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc And Faf du Plessis Help Delhi Capitals Maintain Unbeaten Run, Crush Sunrisers Hyderabad By 7 Wickets

Delhi Capitals have defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to maintain their unbeaten streak in IPL 2025. Mitchell Starc registered his best ever IPL figure while Faf du Plessis led from the front as the Capitals recorded a comprehensive victory in Hyderabad.

DC didn't really face any problems as Du Plessis looked in a hurry to finish the match. The former RCB star smashed a 27-ball 50 and was ably assisted by Abishek Porel and Jake Fraser-McGurk as Delhi completed the run chase with 24 balls to spare. Debutant Zeeshan Ansari picked up all three wickets but that didn't help his team's cause.

Mitchell Starc Had A brilliant Outing against SRH

Mitchell Starc's brilliant five-wicket haul restricted the fiery Sunrisers Hyderabad batting lineup to a formidable 163 runs. Aniket Verma was the sole shining light in what otherwise was a very poor batting display against the Delhi Capitals.

The Sunrisers were staring at a very below-par score as they were reduced to 37/4 at one time. Starc ran through the SRH top order, wrapping up the wickets of Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. But Aniket looked unfazed as he continued his onslaught on the Delhi Capitals, and he ended up scoring the most chunk of the runs. His innings of 74 runs comprises 4 fours and 6 sixes.

After the match, Mitchell Starc reflected on his team's sensational performance against SRH. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, “Been a good day. All round, we were fantastic. I don't think there are too many egos in T20 cricket, you have to hang for dear life. You have to try and do things you don't normally do and find leeway against batters, nice it came off today.”

Mitchell Starc Reveals His Strategy Against Travis Head

On being asked for not bowling full length to Travis Head, he replied, “I've played for long enough, so I know what to do. Gotta think outside the box, even as an older player you have to bowl different balls. Glad that worked out. It's great to get into a new, young group and form new relationships with guys you haven't played with.”