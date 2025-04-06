IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated April 6th 2025, 20:33 IST
IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians will seek to return to winning ways when they host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Mumbai have already lost three matches, while RCB succumbed to their first loss in the last game against the Gujarat Titans . The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium and will start at 7:30 PM IST.
The day weather will hover around 37 degrees, while at night, the temperature could drop down to 26 degrees. There are no possibilities of thunderstorms during the match.
The Wankhede pitch has traditionally been a batter's paradise. But pacers have enjoyed some movement early on this surface. With some heavy hitters on both sides some fireworks could definitely be expected in Mumbai on Monday.
Mumbai Indians: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal.
MI: Will Jacks, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur, Trent Boult, Tilak Varma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma , Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Reece Topley, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah
RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
The MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match will have a live telecast on the Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
