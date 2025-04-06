Punjab Kings have emerged as one of the contenders for the IPL 2025 title. Under the guidance of Ricky Ponting, Punjab have looked like a solid unit so far.

In a bid to claim their authority, they handed the mantle to Shreyas Iyer, who has led the team with sheer precision this time. Punjab brought in Yuzvendra Chahal for 18 crore after the leg spinner wasn't retained by the Rajasthan Royals. Chahal hasn't had the best of starts in the Punjab jersey so far, but he has the capacity to destroy a team if he is on song.

Yuzvendra Chahal Decodes Punjab Kings Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting's influence has been very evident, but Chahal reveals the Australian is a very funny guy off the pitch. While answering a query from Republic World, Chahal said, "He is very particular about discipline.

He looks like a very strict person but he is very funny.. We do our masti among the teammates

“But our priority is IPL. But we enjoy a lot. He is very jolly. He has created a very friendly environment. He is a legend. Everybody knows what he did for Australia. We get to learn a lot under his guidance.”

Yuzvendra Chahal Rejects His Price Tag Inhibitions

Chahal was the most expensive Indian bowler at the IPL 2025 alongside his fellow fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. Given his price, there have been concerns regarding his form, but the leg spinner has brushed off all the inhibitions.

"I deserve this price tag. When you are playing, you don't think about what price you fetched in the auction. Whether you go for INR 6 crore or INR 18 crore, it is the same mindset, and you just want to make the team win."