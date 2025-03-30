IPL 2025: MS Dhoni Fails With The Bat Once Again As Rajasthan Royal Beat Chennai Super Kings By 6 Runs To Get First Win

Chennai Super Kings faced off in their Indian Premier League match on 30th March 2025 against Rajasthan Royals. The match was won by Rajasthan Royals by a margin of 6 runs as Chennai have now lost two matches in a row. Rajasthan Royals with the win against Chennai Super Kings got their first win of the IPL 2025 season. The match was played at the Barsapara Stadium in Assam which is the alternate home ground of Rajasthan Royals. Ahead of the start of the match, CSK won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Rajasthan Royals Defeat Chennai Super Kings In IPL Clash

Rajasthan Royals finally got a win next to their name in the 2024-25 IPL season that too with a win against five time IPL champions. Wanindu Hasaranga did his job with the ball as he dismissed several Chennai Super Kings batters. This included the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The job by the bat was done by Nitish Rana who scored an aggressive 81 off 36 balls to help RR get a total of 182. CSK failed to reach the target of 183 as the Chennai based franchise have now lost back to back games. MS Dhoni failed to have an impact with the bat once again as the match quickly slipped away from Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni was dismissed in the 20th over as he was looked to hit a six but was caught out.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the from the front but his valiant effort fell short as he was dismissed for 63.

During the match, Riyan Parag took a screamer of a catch to dismiss Shivam Dube as an all round team effort helped RR beat CSK.

Riyan Parag Ends Captaincy Stint On A High

Before the start of the season, Rajasthan Royals announced that Riyan Parag will be interim captain of the side for three matches due to Sanju Samson recovering from a finger injury. The finger injury pushed Samson into a pure batter role. The start of Riyan Parag's captaincy was not ideal as Rajasthan Royals lost their first two matches of the 2025 season.