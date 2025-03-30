IPL 2025: Vijay Shankar Enters Unwanted List, Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin's CSK Record Against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings made two changes in their starting lineup against the Rajasthan Royals . Both Vijay Shankar and Jamie Overton made their way into the starting lineup at the expense of Deepak Hooda and Sam Curran.

Vijay Shankar Breaks Ravichandran Ashwin 's Record

In the proceedings, Vijat Shankar has now entered an elite list. The Indian all-rounder made his IPL debut for CSK against the Rajasthan Royals back in May 2014. This happens to be his second appearance for CSK after 3,974 days and 138 matches. He has now broken Ravichandran Ashwin's record, who also recently returned to the CSK fold after a whopping 107 matches. Shankar was bought for 1.2 crore, while Ashwin went for 9.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

Shankar has plied the trades for Delhi Capitals , Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the IPL. He is third on the list for the longest gap between two appearances for a single franchise. Karn Sharma leads the line as he had a gap of 5093 days between his two appearances for RCB.

Rajasthan Royals Posted A Formidable 182 Runs

Coming to the match, Rajasthan Royals posted 182 runs on the board. Except for Nitish Rana, none of the Rajasthan batters managed to hit the ground. Rana was aggressive from the start and smashed a 36 ball 81 to gain some leverage for his team. His innings comprises 10 fours and five sixes. For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad shared two wickets each.