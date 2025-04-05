IPL 2025: DC Bury Cheers Of 'Yellove' In Chennai, Chepauk Turns Into Silent Fortress After Another Abysmal Show By CSK

Delhi Capitals have crushed the Chennai Super Kings to maintain their winning run in IPL 2025. CSK have now failed to win their last three consecutive matches. MS Dhoni did have his chances, but the former Indian skipper looked far from his best. Delhi last got the better of Chennai back in 2010.

CSK Encountered Anothe Disapppointing Home Defeat

Delhi Capitals rode on KL Rahul 's excellent half-century to post a formidable 183 runs on the board. Rahul, who was playing his second match for DC, looked confident from the start, and he struck Noor Ahmad for 20 runs in just 9 balls. He went on to smash 77 runs, consisting of six fours and three sixes.

Mathhesha Pathitrana bowled an excellent last over, giving away just seven runs, but Delhi managed to amass a very good total.

Chennai's top order faltered once again as Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, and Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn't hit the ground. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 69, but it was too late as DC bowlers dominated the game. This is the second time CSK's fortress was breached after they lost to RCB earlier this season. Vipraj Nigam was the peak of the DC bowlers with a figure of 2/27. Skipper Axar Patel bowled just one over and conceded just 5 runs.

CSK Captain Revealed His Team's Main Problem

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad pointed out his team's lack of runs in the powerplay has been a matter of concern. As quoted by the ESPN Cricinfo, he said, Not today, since the last three games, it's not really going our way. We're trying our level best in all three departments. I think powerplay is definitely a concern for us - in batting and bowling department. We've spotted that since the second game. We're trying but it's just not happening. I just think that we are over concerned or tentative about who's coming on to bowl in the powerplay... we're losing a wicket in the first or second over. We're just over concerned about things in the powerplay."