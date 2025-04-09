MS Dhoni-Ruturaj Gaikwad Not on Same Page? Viral Video Shows CSK Captain Disagrees With Predecessor During IPL Clash vs PBKS

IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings had a night to forget in Chandigarh as they lost against Punjab by 18 runs on Tuesday. Following yet another loss in the ongoing 2025 season, CSK faced backlash as expected. But what is making all the news is a clip that is now going viral on social space.

In the clip, MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad seem to be in disagreement over some field placing. While it cannot be confirmed what is it, here is what happened during the second over when Punjab were batting. Looks like Dhoni wanted a certain field and Ruturaj did not agree with him. Here is the clip that is now going viral.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Following the loss, Gaikwad reckoned it was the fielding that let them down.

‘The catches we have been dropping’

"I think the last four games, the only point of difference (fielding being the difference). It has been critical. The catches we have been dropping, the same batsman is scoring 15, 20, 30 runs," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentation.

Chennai's struggles in the 18th season of the IPL continued as they lost another match and now find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table at number nine with a win in five games. They would have to pull up their socks and turn things around when they take on Kolkata on April 11.