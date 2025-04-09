IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran Turns Down Rahmanullah Gurbaz's Request Of Borrowing A Bat, Blames Sunil Narine Later | WATCH

IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant 's Lucknow Super Giants recently grounded defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 21 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Kolkata Knight Riders had already threatened to chase Lucknow's score of 238 down, but Pant's team had a very narrow escape.

Coming into this match, both Pant and Ajinkya Rahane's teams had won two matches out of their four games. Interestingly, Lucknow and Kolkata both have gone through monumental leadership changes this year. Lucknow did not hold themselves back and went all out against Kolkata Knight Riders' fabled spin bowling attack. Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram allowed Lucknow to get off to a flyer, and the onslaught was later followed by Nicholas Pooran, who scored 87 off 36 deliveries. With 288 runs to his name, Nicholas Pooran currently holds the prestigious orange cap.

Nicholas Pooran And Rahmanullah Gurbaz Engage In Playful Banter

Borrowing bats is something that has become a trend in the Indian Premier League. Rinku Singh has often been spotted asking for bats from his senior India teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma . While following the same trend, Kolkata Knight Riders' Rahmanullah Gurbaz walked up to Nicholas Pooran for his bat, with which he scored 87 runs from 36 balls.

Gurbaz teased Pooran playfully and revealed that the Caribbean wicketkeeper-batsman had promised to give him a bat three years ago, and till this date, he hasn't fulfilled it. Gurbaz also tried to convince Pooran by saying that he does not have anything to train with. Nicholas Pooran later revealed that he had given one bat to Sunil Narine and doesn't have many options left with him.

Kolkata Knight Riders Sweat Over Quinton de Kock vs Rahmanullah Gurbaz Conundrum