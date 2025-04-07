IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Updated April 7th 2025, 23:25 IST
IPL 2025: Punjab Kings will host five-time champions Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 on April 8, Tuesday. Punjab succumbed to their first loss against the Rajasthan Royals , while CSK lost their third consecutive match against Delhi Capitals.
Punjab Kings have looked solid so far apart from the last match but CSK's worrying signs have been their batting so far.
The weather in Mallanpur is expected to be hot and dry, as the day temperature will hover around 41 degrees, while at night, it will come down to 22 degrees. There is no probability of a thunderstorm during the game.
The Mallanpur surface is relatively new and has assisted the batters. But it also tends to get slower and spinners have enjoyed bowling on this pitch. CSK ar well stocked in the spin department, while Yuzvendra Chahal too will be eager to hit the ground.
Also Read: 'Dhoni Is Still Dangerous': Ricky Ponting Plays Down The MSD Retirement Chatter With A Straightforward Remark
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin , Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.
Also Read: MS Dhoni Asked to Drop Himself From CSK Playing XI in IPL 2025? Ex-Ind Star Makes Sensational Comment Amid Retirement Rumours
The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match will have a live telecast on the Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Predictions
Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer ©,
Wicket-Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh
All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed
Published April 7th 2025, 22:09 IST