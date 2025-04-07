IPL 2025, PBKS vs CSK: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

Punjab Kings have looked solid so far apart from the last match but CSK's worrying signs have been their batting so far.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Weather Forecast

The weather in Mallanpur is expected to be hot and dry, as the day temperature will hover around 41 degrees, while at night, it will come down to 22 degrees. There is no probability of a thunderstorm during the game.

Image: accuweather.com

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Pitch Report

The Mallanpur surface is relatively new and has assisted the batters. But it also tends to get slower and spinners have enjoyed bowling on this pitch. CSK ar well stocked in the spin department, while Yuzvendra Chahal too will be eager to hit the ground.

Total Matches: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 9

9 Matches won by teams bowling first: 5

5 Average 1st innings score: 178

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin , Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Live Streaming

The PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match will have a live telecast on the Star Sports network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: Dream11 Predictions

Batters: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer ©,

Wicket-Keepers: Prabhsimran Singh

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ravindra Jadeja