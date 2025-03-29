IPL 2025: RCB Fans Add Insult To CSK's Injury, Bengaluru Fans Wave 'Play Bold' Flags Infront Of Die-Hard Chennai Supporters

IPL 2025: The Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru rivalry has become the biggest talking point of the Indian Premier League for the past few years. It was RCB, who had knocked CSK out of the previous edition of the IPL . The manner in which RCB had celebrated the win over the five-time champions was heavily criticized. This time around, in IPL 2025, when Chennai locked horns with Bengaluru, they were expected to have their sweet revenge, but destiny had other plans. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's Bengaluru decimated MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Chennai at the Chepauk. This was Bengaluru's first victory in Chennai's fortress since 2008, the inaugural season of the IPL. Bengaluru defeated Chennai by 50 runs. Bengaluru are currently at the top of the leaderboard with 4 points.

RCB Fans Rub Salt Into CSK's Wounds

The 'Southern Derby' aka the Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash always generates a lot of excitement, and it has gotten just as big as the Chennai vs Mumbai game. Though it is true that RCB have never won a title, but it is their fanbase that has been rallying behind the team for seventeen editions now. Just after the culmination of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings game, the fans of Bengaluru took to the streets of Chennai and started waving RCB's 'Play Bold' flag. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch The Video Here

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been clinical so far in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League and have defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings, two heavyweights, in two successive clashes.

Bengaluru To Lock Horns With Gujarat Next