Updated April 1st 2025, 11:00 IST

Virat Kohli to Feature in BBL? Sydney Sixers Sensational Post Goes Viral Amid IPL 2025 Season

IPL 2025: For years, there have been cricketing fans from across the world who have wished and hoped Virat Kohli plays other leagues.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Virat Kohli to Play BBL?
Virat Kohli to Play BBL? | Image: PTI

IPL 2025: For years, there have been cricketing fans from across the world who have wished and hoped Virat Kohli plays other leagues. But again, he cannot as he is a Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) contracted player. And that is the only reason why Big Bash League franchise Sydney Sixers latest post is creating all the noise. 

The Sixers, in a social media post, have claimed that Kohli would now be a part of the BBL franchise. So, is it true or is an ‘April Fools Day’ joke? So yes, after the initial post went viral, the franchise themselves took to X and clarified. “King Kohli 🤩 Virat Kohli is officially a Sixer for the next TWO seasons," the franchise posted on Tuesday.

THE VIRAL POST

Meanwhile, Kohli is playing the IPL for RCB. The Bengaluru franchise are currently top of the points table after having defeated Kolkata and Chennai in their first two games. 

Kohli in Top Form

Ever since India won the Champions Trophy 2025, or to be more precise, after his ton against Pakistan - Kohli has looked a different beast. In the opener against Kolkata, he hit a brilliant 59 off 36 balls and then against Chennai - he hit 31 off 30 balls. He would certainly be the key to RCB's fortunes this year at the IPL. The start is good, the question is - can they carry forward the winning momentum?

For the unversed, RCB happen to be one of the few teams to have never won the coveted IPL crown. Will 2025 be their year? It would be interesting to see what happens to RCB after they have got their campaign off to a good start. 

Published April 1st 2025, 10:56 IST

