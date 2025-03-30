IPL 2025: Riyan Parag Takes A Screamer To Dismiss Shivam Dube, Hasaranga Approves With 'Pushpa' Celebration During CSK vs RR

Riyan Parag has taken a screamer to dismiss Shivam Dube during the CSk vs RR IPL 2025 match. Wanindu Hasaranga bowls a floater outside off to Dube and smashes it towards extra cover. Captain Riyan Parag dives to his right and grabs a sensational catch to send back the CSK all-rounder. Hasaranga took the occasion to celebrate the wicket with a mixture of Neymar and ‘Puhspa’.

Riyan Parag Takes A Screamer, Watch Video

Rajasthan Royals Defeated Chennai Super Kings by Six Runs

Rajasthan Royals have defeated the Chennai Super Kings by six runs to secure their first win in IPL 2025.

Riding on Nitish Rana's 36 ball 81, Rajasthan Royals posted 182 runs on the board. Rana's innings comprises 10 fours and five sixes. For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad shared two wickets each. In reply, CSkK came very close, but the RR bowlers kept their calm and didn't provide much room to the CSk batters. For the visitors, Ruturaj Gaikwd top scored with 63 while Ravindra Jadeja chipped in with 32 runs.

This was Rioyan Parag's last game as the RR captain, as Sanju Samson will handle the charge from the next game. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo Parag said, Took a lot of time, just two games, but felt really long. We still think we were 20 short. We lost a couple of wickets quickly (in the middle overs). But we bowled really well. We have had two tough games, but the chat was to forget those games, come with a fresh mindset and have a good game collectively."