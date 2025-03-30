IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Rajasthan Royal's 6 Run Win Over MS Dhoni And Chennai Super Kings

Riyan Parag finally got a win under his belt as the interim captain of Rajasthan Royals as the Rajasthan based franchise defeated five time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings by six runs in their Indian Premier League clash. During the match, CSK won the toss and decided to bowl first. As RR got down to batting, Nitish Rana scored an aggressive 81 off 36 balls to help Rajasthan Royals put up a target of 183 runs for CSK to chase. Chennai Super Kings fell just six runs short of the target as RR got their first win of the 2025 IPL season.

Updated Points Table After RR vs CSK IPL Clash

The points table remained pretty much unchanged after Rajasthan Royals' win over Chennai Super Kings. As RR got their first win of the season, they remain in ninth position on the IPL table with one win in three matches. RR now have two points next to their name. They are above Mumbai Indians in the table as MI have played 2 matches and lost both of them. The NRR of RR is currently -1.112.

Updated points table after CSK vs RR

Chennai Super Kings on the other hand are in seventh position in the IPL table as they could not replicate the success they had in the first match into the second and third match. After back to back losses for CSK, first against RCB and then against RR, CSK are currently equal on points and games played with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Chennai are in seventh as their NRR is higher than SRH and RR.

CSK after the loss against RR have a NRR of -0.771.

MS Dhoni Fails With The Bat Once Again

MS Dhoni failed to have an impact with the bat once again in CSK's match against RR. Dhoni was facing severe criticism from fans and pundits alike after his outing against Royal Challengers Bengaluru when he came out as the ninth batter in an important chase.

