IPL 2025, RR vs CSK: From Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: The 11th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Rajasthan have lost both their matches and this will be Riyan Parag's last match as the captain. On the other hand, CSK were inflicted a humiliating loss by RCB and MS Dhoni and Co. needs to get back to winning ways.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Weather Forecast

Image: accuweather.com

As per accuweather.com, the maximum temperature during the day will hover around 35 degrees, while at night, the weather will be pretty pleasant as the temperature is expected to drop down to 17 degrees in Guwahati.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Pitch Report

Some balls kept low in Guwahati in the last two matches, and spinners are likely to get assistance on this surface. The pitch also tends to help the pacers at the start of the innings, so the team combinations need to be right. The first innings average is close to 170, so the toss could play a massive factor.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Predicted XIs

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Deepak Hooda, Devon Conway, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin , Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Shivam Dube

RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Player: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Full Squads

RR: Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanju Samson, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.