Shubman Gill And Ishan Kishan Watch From Distance As Mohammed Siraj Tries To Go Big In Training Nets Ahead Of GT vs SRH Clash

Updated April 6th 2025, 10:13 IST
IPL 2025: After a massive heartbreak against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in match number nineteen of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Both Gujarat and Hyderabad have won the IPL once; they are eyeing a second win and becoming the fourth team, after Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders, to win more than one trophy.
Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, steamrolled Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their own den, at the Chinnaswamy. Jos Buttler returning to form is a huge plus for the Titans, but they'll have to think about what they want to do with their batting numbers. The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Much ahead of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans game, the players from both sides went through the hard grind to prepare themselves well for the match. While Mohammed Siraj was batting in the nets, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan watched from a distance as they tried to dissect the pacer's batting capabilities.
"I have always rated him well with the bat, but he ends up doing something different in the match. I can also bowl to him, but he doesn't pick me up and his confidence drops. But as far as his skills are concerned, he is a really good batsman," Ishan said in the clip shared by the Gujarat Titans.
Pat Cummins's Sunrisers Hyderabad are in dire need to change things around pretty quickly in the ongoing eighteenth season of the IPL. The Sunrisers are languishing at the last spot of the IPL 2025 points table. They have won only one match so far out of the four they have played and have a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -1.612.
