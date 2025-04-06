'He Is Exceptional': GT Director of Cricket Heaps Praise On Pacer Mohammed Siraj Ahead of Clash Against SRH In IPL 2025

IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 6th. The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

In the ongoing 18th season of the cash-rich tournament, Siraj has played three matches and bagged five wickets so far at an economy rate of 8.92 and an average of 21.40.

During GT's last match of the IPL 2025 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Siraj displayed a stupendous performance and bagged three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75.

The Gujarat-based franchise are coming into their upcoming match after a thumping eight-wicket triumph over the Royal Challengers on April 2nd at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Before the start of the game, Gujarat Titans (GT) director of cricket Vikram Solanki showered praise on the top Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and said that sometimes people are very quick to judge.

‘Sometimes We Expect And Ask A Lot Of Young Cricketers’: Vikram Solanki

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Solanki said that sometimes the people expect a lot from the young cricketers. He added that the 31-year-old pacer is ‘exceptional’ since he joined the Titans.

"Sometimes we expect and ask a lot of young cricketers, and somebody that has achieved as much as Siraj has, sometimes we are very quick to judge one or two performances. He is exceptional since he joined us," Solanki told reporters.

Mohammed Siraj Joined GT For Rs. 12.25 Crore

After spending six years at the Bengaluru-based franchise, Siraj joined the Gujarat Titans for a hefty amount of Rs. 12.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega-auction. He was associated with RCB from 2018 to 2024.

The Indian seamer has played 96 IPL matches and picked up 98 wickets at an economy rate of 8.66 and an average of 29.90. In the previous season, Siraj bagged 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.19.