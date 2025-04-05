IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad will try to bank on their home comfort when they host the Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on March 6, Sunday. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the IPL table with three wins out of four matches, while Gujrat are in the 4th place with two victories under their belt.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Weather Forecast

A clear sky is expected when SRH take on GT on Sunday. The day temperature will hover around 37 degrees, while the temperature will drop to 23 degrees at night. There are no chances of a thunderstorm during the match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Pitch Report

The Hyderebad surface is known for its flat nature, and it has been a batters' paradise. The likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma can be very dangerous, and a run feast can very much be expected.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Mohammad Shami.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Squads

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Wiaan Mulder, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Eshan Malinga, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide.

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: Live Streaming