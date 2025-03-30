sb.scorecardresearch
  • IPL 2025: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan And Mitchell Marsh Challenge Nicholas Pooran As The Race To Win The Orange Cap Heats Up

Updated March 30th 2025, 12:19 IST

IPL 2025: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan And Mitchell Marsh Challenge Nicholas Pooran As The Race To Win The Orange Cap Heats Up

IPL 2025: Barring Punjab Kings and Delhi Capiatals, all the other eight franchises have played two matches each. Nicholas Pooran currently has the 'Orange Cap'

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan
Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan | Image: AP

IPL 2025: The first week of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League has been nothing short of a blockbuster affair. From high-scoring matches to nail-biting thrillers, the tournament has delivered on every possible level, and the competition is expected to only get fiercer from here on. Eight out of the ten teams have played two matches each and have figured out what their strengths and weaknesses are.

So far, only one century has been scored in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League, and that came from Ishan Kishan's bat, who is now playing for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock did come close to scoring hundreds, but both of them finished on 97*.

Let's have a look at the top 10 players who are locked in a race to win the orange cap.

Here Is The List Of Top 10 Run-Getters In IPL 2025

  • Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants): 145 runs from 2 matches
  • Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans): 137 runs from 2 matches
  • Mitchell Marsh (Lucknow Super Giants): 124 runs from 2 matches
  • Travis Head (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 114 runs from 2 matches
  • Ishan Kishan (Sunrisers Hyderabad): 106 runs from 2 matches
  • Rachin Ravindra (Chennai Super Kings): 106 runs from 2 matches
  • Dhruv Jurel (Rajasthan Royals): 103 runs from 2 matches
  • Quinton de Kock (Kolkata Knight Riders): 101 runs from 2 matches
  • Shreyas Iyer (Punjab Kings): 97 runs from 1 match
  • Jos Buttler (Gujarat Titans): 93 runs from 2 matches

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ruling The IPL 2025 Points Table

Contrary to all the jokes and popular beliefs, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have stunned everybody with their performance this season. RCB defeated arch-rivals Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in their opening two games and now sit comfortably at the top of the IPL 2025 leaderboard.

