IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Gujarat Titans Defeat Rajasthan Royals By 58 Runs

The Gujarat Titans' good form in the IPL 2025 season continues with their victory over the Rajasthan Royals. The hosts performed admirably at Narendra Modi Stadium. Despite some fielding hiccups, they successfully prevented the Royals from reaching the target. GT beat RR by 58 runs. After tonight's match, the points table underwent significant changes. Let's check out the updated standings.

Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After GT's Win Over RR At Narendra Modi Stadium

After the Gujarat Titans defeated the Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, they secured the top spot in the IPL 2025 Points Table, with eight points after four wins and a loss, with an NRR of +1.413. Delhi Capitals have shifted to the number two spot, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at number three. Punjab Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants are at the number four and five spots, respectively.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are at the number seven spot with four points. They have secured two wins and three losses so far and have an NRR of -0.733. Kolkata Knight Riders are currently a spot above them at six, while the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at numbers eight, nine and ten, respectively.

Titans Beat Royals At Home, Continue Their Good Form In IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal struggled to get off to a good start, walking back after only six runs. Nitish Rana, who finished third, also failed to make an impact. But skipper Sanju Samson tried to get things started with a 28-ball 41. Riyan Parag appeared to be in good form, but he was dismissed at 26 after an apparent interaction with the umpire over the DRS. After Dhruv Jurel was dismissed at 5, Shimron Hetmeyer took over, scoring a 32-ball 52. Following his dismissal, RR's lower order struggled to cope with GT's bowling arsenal. The Titans' bowling effectively detailed RR's momentum as they were restricted to 159.