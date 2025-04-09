GT vs RR: Jofra Archer Executes Sensational 147kph Swinging Delivery To Topple Shubman Gill's Wicket | WATCH

Jofra Archer is a man on a mission, having produced outstanding performances in the IPL 2025 season. The Rajasthan Royals pacer caused havoc against the Punjab Kings, and now he is intimidating the Gujarat Titans. Archer made an early breakthrough for the Rajasthan Royals in the competition by dismissing GT skipper Shubman Gill at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Jofra Archer Rattler Shubman Gill, GT Suffer An Early Setback

The moment happened in the first ball of the third over when Jofra Archer delivered a 147.7kph delivery to Shubman Gill. The England pacer tossed a full delivery around off, and Gill was tempted to push it ahead, but there was a significant gap between the bat and pad. Archer's delivery swung in, and it crashed into the off-stump as Gill's bat came down late. It was a massive blow for the Titans as they lost their top batter. Archer's accuracy was on-spot as he managed to dismiss the GT skipper, who had faced just three deliveries in the game and had scored only two runs.

Jofra Archer instantly leapt in joy as the Rajasthan Royals got themselves an early breakthrough. Even Shubman was disappointed after the dismissal, as the movement of the ball also surprised him after missing the shot.

Gill's Record Against Archer Is Concerning!

Shubman Gill's woes against Jofra Archer continue as the GT skipper gets rattled by the England fast bowler. The Indian opener's record against Archer has been surprising, as it looks like Jofra is Shubman's kryptonite.

Shubman Gill's Record Against Jofra Archer

Innings: 05

Runs: 10

Dismissals: 03