IPL 2025: Updated Points Table After Kolkata Knight Riders Decimate The Sunrisers Hyderabad By 80 Runs

The Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs to secure a decisive victory. With their temperament and fierce intent against Hyderabad's bowling lineup, the host side's middle-order batting was a major highlight. KKR's bowling attack responded brilliantly as well, which helped them pick up a huge victory at home, even though the visitors took timely wickets. Kolkata's win shakes up the points table big-time. Check out the updated standings after KKR's statement win over SRH.

Updated IPL 2025 Standings After KKR vs SRH Clash

After the 15th IPL clash had officially ended, the Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the number five spot with four points and an NRR of +0.070. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the bottom after two consecutive defeats. They have two points and an NRR of -1.612.

Punjab Kings are at the number one spot, with Delhi Capitals following them at number two. RCB has tumbled into the number three spot after their recent loss, while Gujarat Titans are at number four. Mumbai Indians remain at number six, while LSG and CSK are in seventh and eighth positions. Inaugural IPL champions, the Rajasthan Royals have tumbled to number nine.

KKR's All-Around Effort Help Them Secure A Win Over SRH

The Kolkata Knight Riders demonstrated intent as their middle order performed admirably against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. While sent in to bat first, the opening duo of Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine failed to meet expectations once more, falling cheaply. However, Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi set the tone by powering through and forming a spirited partnership. They countered SRH's bowling attack effectively, with the KKR captain scoring 38 and Raghuvanshi scoring a half-century before being dismissed. Venkatesh Iyer justified his price tag with a fiery 29-ball 60 to keep the Knight Riders on track, while Rinku Singh helped him along with a 17-ball 32.