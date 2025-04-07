Purple Rasgulla, Tea And Taxi, IPL 2025 Fever Grips Kolkata As The City Turns Into Purple And Gold Ahead Of Crucial LSG Clash

Alongside Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders are a franchise that enjoys a huge fan following. The 'City of Joy', Kolkata, is known for its love and passion for both cricket and football. Be it East Bengal FC, Mohun Bagan, or Kolkata Knight Riders, the people of the city always come out to support their favorite team.

Kolkata Knight Riders are three-time IPL champions, and they have always credited their fans for the love and support they have been showered with. Kolkata Knight Riders is a team that has gone through monumental changes in the past. There was a time when Gautam Gambhir took over the captaincy from the 'Prince of Kolkata', Saurav Ganguly, and this year, Ajinkya Rahane is succeeding Shreyas Iyer as the skipper of KKR. But the fans always rallied behind the team and have thrown their weight behind the players in their good and bad times.

KKR-Themed Taxi Takes Over The Streets In Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders are all set to clash with the Lucknow Super Giants on April 8, 2025. The match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens. Much ahead of the crucial Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants clash, the franchise shared a video on their social media platform, which shows a Knight Rider-themed taxi, purple rasgulla, and tea being made on the sidelines.

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a pretty mixed IPL 2025 so far. The team has won two matches and lost two. The defending champions haven't been able to crack their perfect XI as of now, but they are still performing pretty decently. All eyes will be on Rahane and his team when he takes on Rishabh Pant's defiant LSG.

Kolkata Knight Riders Eye Consecutive Win

Kolkata Knight Riders are eyeing their first consecutive win of the IPL. KKR have their own problems, and they need to solve them pretty quickly. While their bowling has been exceptionally good, their batting needs to be looked at. Andre Russell has been a big problem for Kolkata Knight Riders, and he needs to fire big time for KKR to become the invincible side that they are.