'He Has Been Practicing': KKR Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit Sends Warning Signals To Hardik Pandya's Under-Fire MI

Kolkata Knight Riders have had a mixed start to the 2025 IPL as they have one win and one loss in the two matches that they have played. KKR who won the IPL trophy for the third time in 2024, started their title defending campaign with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kolkata Knight Riders then bounced back with a win against Rajasthan Royals in the second match of the IPL. Now the defending champions are all set to face off against 5-time Champions Mumbai Indians on 31st March 2025.

Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit sent warning signals to Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians team.

Sunil Narine Declared Fit To Play Against MI

Sunil Narine played the first match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and then had to miss the second match due to an illness. Ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians, KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit revealed that Sunil Narine has been declared fit to play.

“Sunil is 100% fit. He has definitely recovered well and he’s been practicing since yesterday (Saturday). Today he is practicing as well so he is absolutely fine at the moment,” said KKR head coach Chandrakant Pandit as he sent warning shots flying towards Mumbai Indians.

Sunil Narine's inclusion in the KKR squad for the match against Mumbai Indians is a massive negative for an already struggling Mumbai Indians.

Struggling MI Look To Open Win Tally Against KKR

Mumbai Indians who are five time IPL winners have not been looking anything like their former self. Mumbai Indians who are currently led by Hardik Pandya had a dismal season in 2024. They finished at the bottom of the table after only managing to get four wins in the entire season.