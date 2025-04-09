'Wasn't Really Able To Crack The IPL': Virat Kohli Makes Big Admission, Speaks On His Initial Struggles While Playing For RCB

Virat Kohli and the Indian Premier League (IPL), this is a match made in heaven. Virat Kohli is synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and he is one of the biggest reasons behind the franchise's massive fan following. Virat continues to be the biggest face for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and he has earned the right to be so. Kohli is the only player in the history of the IPL to have played all eighteen seasons for just one franchise.

Virat Kohli has scripted many heroic feats on the field for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but the IPL trophy still continues to elude him. Kohli often gets trolled for not winning an IPL, but he has been very clear about the fact that it isn't something that bothers him. Interestingly, Kohli was picked in the first IPL auction because the Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now) went ahead and picked Pradeep Sangwan, and the rest is history.

Virat Kohli Speaks About His Initial Struggles in the IPL

When Virat Kohli walked into the Royal Challengers Bengaluru set-up, that dressing room had cricketing legends such as Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Mark Boucher, and Zaheer Khan. Those were the days when a young Virat Kohli used to bat very lower down the order and did not get enough chances to showcase his skills properly. While speaking on JioHotstar, Kohli recalled his initial days with RCB and what changed for him after that.

'I was usually sent lower down the order in my first three years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and didn't get many opportunities at the top. So, I wasn't really able to crack the IPL in a big way early on. The 2009 season felt a bit better for me. From 2010 onwards, I started performing more consistently, and by 2011, I was regularly batting at number three. That's when my IPL journey really began to take shape,' said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's Journey in IPL 2025