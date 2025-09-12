Updated 12 September 2025 at 15:07 IST
IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Indicates No BCCI Election To Be Held, 'Unanimous' Selection Of President To Follow: Report
Roger Binny vacated the post of BCCI president as he couldn't continue after turning 70 as per the Lodha Committee's recommendations.
All eyes will be on the BCCI election, which is slated to be held on September 28. Roger Binny was ineligible to continue as the BCCI president as he turned 70 in July, and as per the Lodha Committee's recommendation, office bearers have to vacate their post at the given age.
BCCI To Select Next President Unanimously?
IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has hinted that there might not be a BCCI election, and the selection for the next president will be held unanimously. Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has taken up the charge as of now. As per the existing constitution, elections decide the selection of the BCCI president. But if a candidate is backed unanimously, he can be selected unopposed with an election being conducted.
Arun Dhumal told NDTV, "The nominations would start and you will get to know who is becoming. I don't think there will be any elections. It would be done unanimously.
"So, let the members sit and take a call. As of now, everyone has to give their representation. Once that list is out, we will be able to make out who will be taking what position."
Sourav Ganguly To Represent CAB At BCCI AGM
The Annual General Meeting will be held on September 28, and Sourav Ganguly is all set to represent the Cricket Association of Bengal in the meeting, as per reports. The former BCCI president is likely to take over as the next CAB president, as his brother Snehasish Ganguly will have to go for a cooling-off period after being in charge for almost six years.
CAB reportedly called an emergency meeting of the Apex Committee, and Sourav's name has been unanimously selected by the members.
On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar refuted all the reports of him being considered for the role of the next BCCI president. The 2011 ICC ODI World Cup winner issued a statement citing that he was never in the running for the BCCI presidency.
